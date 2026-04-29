ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver

Support

StyleShaverwaterproof styler & shaver

QS6160/32

StyleShaver waterproof styler & shaver

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 465.4 kB
  • 17 June 2022

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 19.9 MB
  • 15 April 2022

Parts & Accessories

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you