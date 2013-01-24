Reversible trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and it’s small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.