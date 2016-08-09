2 year warranty
QS6160/32
Express your style
Create the exact look you want with Styleshaver. With just a flip of the wrist,this dual-ended electric beard trimmer and styler has everything you need to create a perfect beard style, 3-day beard, or a clean shave, even on tough beards
Pro
A full size (32mm) Philips beard and stubble trimmer with 12 adjustable length settings from 0.5mm to 10mm makes it easy to get exactly the length you want. Turn the wheel to lock-in your perfect length setting. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there is a 15mm wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and it’s small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
The dual foil shaver makes it easy to clean up stubble around your beard, even on your neck. The mid trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
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3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Pezz
09/08/2016
US
Love it and have had it for years
I love this shaver/trimmer. I can do any look with it, short/scruffy beard, professional trim beard, baby smooth face, etc. I have had it for years with no issue. Pro tip, if you use the trimmer with water or clean it with water, don't forget to oil it or it will get stuck. I use baby oil and that works great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
NotSoZune231
16/03/2013
US
Verified buyer
Very well designed.
You have to be very careful with the trimmer head without the front gaurd on it. A slight misalignment and you have a bare spot. The trimmer head with the gaurd is safer but does not work well on longer hair. The shaver is fantastic.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
tdp4189
28/08/2012
US
Works well, but......
Works well, but when removing the cap off the shaving head, the head easily and often comes off. And when it does and is stuck in the cap, it is a real pain. Lastly, don't drop it - the adjustment for the trimming head comb will never be reliable again - making it worthless.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6160/41 Wet & dry facial styler & shaver