I received the VisaPure as a free sample in order to review and it really surpassed my expectations. The look is very sleek an modern, it has a matte finish so it is not slippery if your hands are wet. Features - This face scrubber has very gentle bristles, however they provided an effective clean and after the first wash I could feel and see the difference. My skin felt smoother and looked brighter. It pauses to remind you to move on to a different section of your face. At first I thought the time was too short, but after seeing the results, I may have over-scrubbed without the timer. The charging port is a does not take up much space, but I find myself having to put a little effort in making sure that the VisaPure is clicked in correctly and charging. I have kids in the house and would have liked for the Visapure to be more "locked" into place. Really no assembly was needed, the different heads clicked in and out very easily and they tray to hold the pieces is useful. I am able to used a very tiny amount of facewash and VisaPure still can wash my entire face with it. There are 3 attachments, One for the big sections of your face, a smaller on for your nose and other crevasses, and a massage head to stimulate blood flow. Each brush feels so good on your face, I use all three each time I used this to wash my face (2-3 time per week). Overall, I believe this product worked really well for my face. If I charge it for 8 hours, it will work for about 6 facewashes, so very convenient. The only change I would like to see if a more sturdy charging port. If you don't have to worry about kids knocking stuff over in your home then this is not a concern.