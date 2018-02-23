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Discontinued

VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device

SC5265/12

4.4

| (23) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

23

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

23/02/2018

Canada

Canada

Amazing product.

The sonicare face brush is one if the best facial brishes in the market right now. I suggest everyone to buy. It is worth the money you pay for. Thank you philips for creating such a product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5274/10 Facial Cleansing System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5274/10 Facial Cleansing System

17/09/2015

Canada

Canada

Surprisingly Amazing Product

At first I was a little skeptical with regards to using a face cleansing brush as a part of my facial routine but this product has totally changed the cleansing game. The type of deep clean feeling that you get after using this product is truly amazing. I live in the city where my face is constantly attacked with pollutants and germs and sometimes water, cleanser and my hands are just not enough to really feel as if I have a clean face. This brush does a marvellous job at getting into your pores with it's DualMotion technology. Many other brushes require you to use force and pressure to get a deeper clean which - trust me - will definitely be extremely abrasive on your skin, but this brush does all the work for you. I highly recommend this brush to women (and men) who are looking for an easy, effective cleansing routine that makes you feel and look amazing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5274/10 Facial Cleansing System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5274/10 Facial Cleansing System

23/12/2014

Canada

Canada

Easy to use, noticeable result!!!

Very comfortable to use and get noticeable result. You can see it right away when you using toner to clean your face! It's really cleaner than using hand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5274/10 Facial Cleansing System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5274/10 Facial Cleansing System

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