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Philips Avent Classic pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF124/01
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Leaflet
User manual - English
All (9)
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety