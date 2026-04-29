Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup
Discontinued
Support
SCF142/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
All (7)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
How do Philips Avent Magic Cup handles work?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
Do the Philips Avent trainer handles fit all bottles and cups?