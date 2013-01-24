Home
    Mother and child care

    Philips Avent

    Trainer handles for cup

    SCF142/00
    Avent
    Avent
    • For independent drinking For independent drinking For independent drinking
      Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

      SCF142/00

      SCF142/00
      For independent drinking

      The Trainer Handles fit Philips AVENT feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

      The Trainer Handles fit Philips AVENT feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

      For independent drinking

      The Trainer Handles fit Philips AVENT feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

        For independent drinking

        Easy removable cup handles

        Contoured shape

        For little hands to hold comfortably

        Easy to fit and remove

        Cups can be used with or without handles

        Interchangeable

        Spouts and handles can be used with all Philips AVENT Feeding Bottles and Cups

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Trainer handles
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          4 months +

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

