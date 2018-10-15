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Philips AventBreast pads

SCF254/13

4.4

| (77) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Ultra comfort and confidence

The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night.

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ROW Philips Avent No1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-de3072b14fa24d9f8af3b27500eaeb79] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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Ultra comfort and confidence

  • Disposable breast pads

  • 100pcs

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.

Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

Ultra absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.

Leak proof and breathable outer layer

Out layer provides leak proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives breathable feeling.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

77

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

1

15/10/2018

US

US

Nursing mama's best friend!

There is nothing about these pads that I DON'T like! I'm fortunate enough to exclusively breastfeed my 6 month old and have a great supply, which also means a lot of leaking. These pads are the actual best of all the ones I've tried--they are thin, soft, and absorbent without feeling squishy and slimy in the morning. They are the least noticeable under clothes of all the ones I've used, but best of all, they STAY IN PLACE! The sticky part that you put against your bra keeps the pad in place, even overnight. Thank you to WeeSpring Panel for providing me with these pads to try!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads

03/10/2018

US

US

Great, thin pads!

After nursing 4 babies, I’ve used my share of nursing pads. The Avent Maximum Comfort pads are the best disposable pads I’ve used. They’re much thinner compared to other disposable pads, and super thin compared to reusable pads. I had no issues with seeing extra lines through my shirt. I like that they actually stay put in my bra once you stick them in. I flipped my nursing bra down and up all day to feed my baby and they stayed stuck right in their place. Another bonus, they don’t make the crinkling noise that some pads make when you’re moving them around. As far as softness, these are definitely the softest disposable pads I’ve used. They seem to absorb any dripping milk quickly and feel pretty dry to the touch so they’re not sticking to your breast, which is a must with sore nipples! The absorbency was great. I tend to have a large supply and an overactive letdown, but I felt that these kept up with me. I haven’t had any issues with leakage, even overnight, which is when I usually wake up soaked with other pads. Sometimes I feel like pads trade thinness for absorbency, but that wasn’t the case here, they managed to deliver both. All in all, a great disposable nursing pad option. I did receive these pads from the weeSprinf Parent Panel, but all opinions expressed are my own.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads

03/10/2018

US

US

Nice and comfortable

Really nice and comfortable. They have a really nice shape and don’t show up under T-shirt’s. They seem to be really absorbant as well. I almost forgot that I had pads in. These were provided free as part of the WeeSpring parent panel!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/13 Breast pads

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 