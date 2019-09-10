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Discontinued

Philips Avent3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF284/05

3.5

| (70) Reviews

Convenient and effective sterilization

With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Flexible, easy loading

Convenient and effective sterilization

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Sterilizes in 6 minutes

  • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles

  • Adjustable 3-in-1 design

3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

3-in-1 modular sterilizer design

The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

Spacious design

Spacious design

Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

The sterilizer will keep its contents (baby bottles, soothers etc.) sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

70

Reviews

10/09/2019

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great product!

This is a great product, very useful to keep the baby feeding stuff disinfected. I highly recommend this to new parents.

Pros

very easy to use and quick.

Cons

If the power cable was lil longer it will be nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Date of Use 2018-08-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Date of Use 2018-08-10

21/12/2017

Canada

Canada

Is this sterilizer BPA-free?

One question - Is this sterilizer BPA-free? (I tried to find this information everywhere in the manual but it doesn't say)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

20/04/2017

Canada

Canada

Very easy

This sterilizer is very easy to use and incredibly efficient. I wash ,y bottles as I use them and put them in the sterilizer until I have a few in there and I put it on. It is fast and efficient. The only thing I don't like it that if you bump it when the water is in the bottom it splashes out of the water holder.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.