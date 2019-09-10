2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF284/05
Convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer takes up the least amount of kitchen space yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilize whether it’s a few small items or a full load.
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Sterilizes in 6 minutes
Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
Adjustable 3-in-1 design
The sterilizer's unique modular design enables you to fit the bottles and accessories flexibly, and organize them easily. Thus loading and unloading are very convenient. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.
Holds up to six 330 ml / 11oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilized at once.
The sterilizer will keep its contents (baby bottles, soothers etc.) sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
3.5
of 5
70
Reviews
Sunny2090
10/09/2019
Canada
Verified buyer
Great product!
This is a great product, very useful to keep the baby feeding stuff disinfected. I highly recommend this to new parents.
Pros
very easy to use and quick.
Cons
If the power cable was lil longer it will be nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Date of Use 2018-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Date of Use 2018-08-10
Ada123
21/12/2017
Canada
Is this sterilizer BPA-free?
One question - Is this sterilizer BPA-free? (I tried to find this information everywhere in the manual but it doesn't say)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Julielamoureux
20/04/2017
Canada
Very easy
This sterilizer is very easy to use and incredibly efficient. I wash ,y bottles as I use them and put them in the sterilizer until I have a few in there and I put it on. It is fast and efficient. The only thing I don't like it that if you bump it when the water is in the bottom it splashes out of the water holder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF284/05 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.