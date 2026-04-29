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Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Discontinued

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Philips Avent3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF284/05

Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport

  • PDF file, 175.2 kB
  • 5 January 2021

User manual

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 8 July 2025

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