2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
Awards
4.3
of 5
282
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Rose8984
01/09/2013
Canada
This product is designed great!!
We loved this bottle, we never had any problems, I love that you can get it in either pink, or blue, we have used this bottle for my son right from birth. I have recommended these bottles to friends, I have also bought them for gifts.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF685/37 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF685/37 Classic baby bottle
Nemurmae
11/09/2019
US
Great for spectra pumps!
My baby had no issues at all taking to this bottle starting at three months old. He is now eleven months, and will still use these bottles without issue. However, my favorite discovery with these is that they can be used with the spectra pumps with NO adapters. I can screw them into the flange and pump directly into these bottles, which is extremely convenient! However, they do seem to have a fairly fast fliw compared to some other bottles.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563/17 Classic+ baby bottle
Ari10ana
17/05/2019
US
Makes bottle feeding easier
I have tried so many different brands of bottles/nipples to find one my son actually likes. As a breastfed baby he was very picky with the nipples however when we tried these, my answers were found! I was able to find the right flow and shape for him with these and the bottle was shaped for him to be able to easily hold the bottle himself. I didn't have to worry about sitting there and holding the bottle for him because he was able to figure it out all on his own, which he didn't do with competing brands. My son had severe reflux issues and I noticed that with the flow of these nipples his reflux improved and he wasn't spitting up as much he used to. I was so upset and worried that if I gave my son a bottle he wasn't going to want to latch properly and lose interest in nursing, however with these nipples he was easily able to switch between using this while we were out and nursing at home still. These bottles are the perfect size to fit in a cooler in the diaper bag or to store any extra pumped milk in for later use. Thank You to WeeSpring for sending these to us to try, you just helped us find our new favorite bottle. I will definitely be purchasing more of these!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF403/37 Anti-colic baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.