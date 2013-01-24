Home
    Mother and child care

    Philips Avent

    Sealing discs for feeding bottle

    SCF143/06
    Avent
    • Easy milk and food storage Easy milk and food storage Easy milk and food storage
      Philips Avent Sealing discs for feeding bottle

      SCF143/06
      Easy milk and food storage

      The Philips AVENT sealing discs convert all Philips AVENT feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and BPA free.

      Easy milk and food storage

      The Philips AVENT sealing discs convert all Philips AVENT feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. They are compatible with our Natural and Classic bottles and BPA free. See all benefits

        Easy milk and food storage

        Ideal for storing and freezing breast milk or food

        • Bottle accessories
        Ideal for freezing breast milk

        Ideal for freezing breast milk

        The sealing disc allow you to store or freeze your precious breast milk, without leaking. Please keep in mind that the sealing disc has to be used with the Philips Avent adapter ring in order to prevent leaking.

        Write date on the disc for storage

        Write date on the disc for storage

        You can write the date of expressing or freezing on the sealing disc. Easily organize your breast milk or baby food.

        Philips Avent sealing discs are BPA free

        Philips Avent sealing discs are BPA free

        Philips Avent sealing discs are made from polpropylene (PP) & thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), two BPA free materials.

        6 sealing discs to store breast milk or food

        Easily store your milk and food in the Philips Avent bottle. Close the bottle with the sealing disc.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)
          Yes
          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Ease of use
          • Write date on disc
          • Non leakage
          Easy storage
          Store/freeze milk and food

        • What is included

          Sealing disc for milk storage
          6  pcs

