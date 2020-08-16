I was given this bottle to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. My baby is 3 months old. She has been using bottles since birth as it took time for my milk to come in. We give her one bottle of breast milk every evening so my husband can have an opportunity to feed her. She is a very gassy baby and spits up a lot. We have tried a half dozen brands of bottles. We prefer bottles that pace how fast she is feeding and prevent her from swallowing excess air. The Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle met these requirements. We used the bottles with the preemie size 0 nipples. She was able to take 4oz from this bottle in about 20 minutes. With other bottles, we noticed that she would dribble milk out of the corners of her mouth and seemed to choke on the milk. With the size 0 nipple, we didn't have ANY dribbling. I think the Dr. Brown's bottles do a little bit better in terms our preventing swallowed air (I'd give them an A+ for this), but the Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle did a pretty good job (I'd give them an A- for this). The anti-colic vent does work. I really like the shape of the bottle. It is easy for me to hold with small hands. My husband who has giant hands has no problem either. Once you know how to assemble the bottle it is easy. The first two times I used the bottle I didn't realize you had to pull the nipple through the ring up to a ridge on the nipple. As a result we had leakage around the ring. But, given that it was assembled incorrectly, it still did a great job :)! My husband has noticed a trade off between how tight the ring needs to be screwed on and how well the anti-colic vent works. He feels like the ring needs to be loose enough to let air out, but not loose enough to leak. I like how wide the mouth of the bottle is. This makes cleaning the bottle easier. The nipple is easy to clean if it hasn't been sitting around for a while. Sometimes my husband leaves the overnight bottle out until the next day and getting the fat out of the grooves in the nipple becomes a bit of a chore. No bottle is perfect, but I'd definitely buy this bottle to use in the future.