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Philips AventNatural nipple

SCF657

4.4

| (85) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

The natural way to bottle feed

Our new nipple, with skin soft material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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Extra soft and flexible nipple

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 pieces

  • First flow

  • 0m

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

85

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

17/11/2021

US

US

My babies love it no drip

Very good and would recommend and buy more products

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple

Date of Use 2020-10-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple

Date of Use 2020-10-17

03/02/2021

US

US

Works well

Works well, no issue,bought to use higher flow with 4oz bottles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple

Date of Use 2020-01-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple

Date of Use 2020-01-02

16/01/2021

US

US

Perfect For New Born Slow Flow

Slow Flow Perfect For New Borns , Totally Recommend

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple

Date of Use 2020-09-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple

Date of Use 2020-09-16

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011