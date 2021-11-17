2 year warranty
The natural way to bottle feed
Our new nipple, with skin soft material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
2 pieces
First flow
0m
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
4.4
of 5
85
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Rodjr
17/11/2021
US
Part of promotion
My babies love it no drip
Very good and would recommend and buy more products
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple
Date of Use 2020-10-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple
Date of Use 2020-10-17
Yarney
03/02/2021
US
Works well
Works well, no issue,bought to use higher flow with 4oz bottles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple
Date of Use 2020-01-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple
Date of Use 2020-01-02
Baby Momma
16/01/2021
US
Perfect For New Born Slow Flow
Slow Flow Perfect For New Borns , Totally Recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple
Date of Use 2020-09-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby Bottle Nipples SCF657/43 Natural Nipple
Date of Use 2020-09-16
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011