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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Natural nipple
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User manual - English
All (4)
What kind of food is suitable for Avent variable flow nipples?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
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