2 year warranty
SCY100/01
1 Bottle
4oz/125ml
Flow 1 nipple
0m+
Our clinically proven* Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas. Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is significantly reduced at night as babies fed with Philips Avent anti-colic bottles experienced 60 % less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle.
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
4.2
of 5
56
Reviews
Ahda
14/04/2022
US
Part of promotion
Observable reduction in gas happier baby
I received the Philips agent anti colic baby bottles from stellar product testing panel to try it out with my baby. She’s been crying from gas after feeds and so thought I’d give this product a try as anti colic bottles are designed to reduce air swallowed during feeds. We’ve been using the bottle for a few days now and even though she needed some time to get used to it on the first two tries, she has taken the bottle well on subsequent feed. We are also observing less bloatedness and less fussiness from after the feeds. Even when we do our usual bicycle legs there were much less gas from her. Overall I think this bottle works great and is definitely helping my baby’s tummy troubles.
This review was made for SCY100/03 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY100/03 Anti-colic baby bottle
MommaBenn
13/04/2022
US
Part of promotion
Finally something that works
I was given this baby bottle to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel. My boy has been mostly exclusively breastfed, but sometimes mommy needs a break or daddy just wants to bond with our boy by feeding him too. We've tried 3 different brands before this one and found that our little man struggled, either the flow was too slow or too fast or the nipple was not right for him to latch. So we used the quicker flow bottler cause he seemed more satisfied with those.. unfortunately, this resulted in bad colics, reflux and hours of crying. When we finally received the Avent bottles, we were a bit hesitant as if they would work or not.. well, after a few tries, our baby finally latched on, the flow was perfect for him, no coughing or choking, the nipple fit in his mouth perfectly and we have a very happy baby on our hands! We will definitely keep using these bottles, they are easy to clean and put together, they warm up in a decent amount of time and our baby likes them!
This review was made for SCY100/03 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY100/03 Anti-colic baby bottle
aaaly123
12/04/2022
US
Part of promotion
Reliable baby bottle brand
First of all, we are glad that our baby boy did not have any complications and wasn’t a very colicky, gassy, or fussy one when it comes to bottle feedings. Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with this baby bottle to try on my boy. I could obviously see the difference and improvement in terms of helping to ease the excessive amount of unwanted gas, spit-ups or burping. I was also very surprised that the transition to these bottles was very smooth because he could be very picky sometimes especially this baby was first introduced with other different brands of bottles with totally different size and shape’s nipples like the wide-neck. Super easy to put together and clean as there weren’t a lot of small parts to be taken apart and washed.
This review was made for SCY100/03 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY100/03 Anti-colic baby bottle
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.