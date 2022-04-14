2 year warranty
SCY103/01
1 Bottle
9oz/260ml
Flow 2 nipple
1m+
Our clinically proven* Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas. Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is significantly reduced at night as babies fed with Philips Avent anti-colic bottles experienced 60 % less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle.
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
4.5
of 5
28
Reviews
Katbach
14/04/2022
US
Part of promotion
Amazing anti colic bottle
We received the Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel and I am so happy to report that it did not disappoint! It was the perfect flow for my baby and just a reliable choice when planning to take a bottle on the go! We always trust the Philips Avent brand and I'm so happy that this bottle lives up to all their standards. No spilling, perfect size, and great nipple for my baby's needs.
This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle
Samantha133
13/04/2022
US
Part of promotion
Great Bottle
I received this bottle from Stellar Product Testing Panel. This bottle is great for my baby. I have loved Philips Avent bottles from the beginning, so I was very excited when I received this bottle to try out. My baby has spit up issues since the newborn days, and ever since using this bottle, it has really decreased the amount of spit ups. It has also made my baby less gassy. In addition to it being good for my baby, this bottle is great for cleaning as well. The wide neck and minimal parts makes it quick and easy planning. I would definitely recommend this bottle to any moms facing colic type issues with their little one.
This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle
PrairieMom
11/04/2022
US
Part of promotion
Philips Avent Anti colic bottle review
This bottle does the trick! The nipple size and shape were comfortable for my baby. It was easy to hold while feeding him and I appreciated the wider bottle to prevent tipping. It is extremely easy to clean! I did not experience and above normal gas or reflux issues with this bottle. Thanks Stellar Panel reviews for another great product!
This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle
This review was made for SCY103/01 Anti-colic baby bottle
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.