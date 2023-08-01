2 year warranty
SCY903/03
3 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Medium Flow Nipple
3-6m
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.6
of 5
1382
Reviews
Kgosselin
01/08/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
The best bottle!
This bottle is absolutely the best and easiest bottle to use. I love that there are not a bunch of pieces needed. The nipple is so soft, and flexible. They are great!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY903/03 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY903/03 Baby Bottle
Jennaox
30/07/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
Looks amazing!
I am due for my second little one very soon, so I was very excited to receive these bottles. This time, I plan to both breastfeed and bottlefeed and wanted the best chance to do it right! Receiving these bottles will help me do just that! On first looks, I am impressed with their design. They look like they will serve me well for a long time, especially since they are a larger bottle size. They are simple design, but the no drip nipple seems like it will be great for feeding! I look forward to trying these out in only a few short weeks with my newborn!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY903/03 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY903/03 Baby Bottle
StephOuellette
27/07/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
Great value for money
A value pack of these high quality bottles is a must for every mom! Probably the best bottle on the market for newborns and moms who are struggling with breastfeeding!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY903/03 Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY903/03 Baby Bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011