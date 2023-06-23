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2 year warranty
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Baby bottles & nipples
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Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle
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SCY903/03
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User Manual
Important Information Manual - English
All (25)
Product (2)
Functionality (1)
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Why does my Philips Avent Natural Bottle cap have holes in it?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response nipple collapses
My Philips Avent Natural teat collapses
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