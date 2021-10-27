2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3175BK/00
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass
A swivel earshells design and adjustable headband makes it a great fit for everyone.
Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Kimadaso
27/10/2021
US
Incredible features... great sound!
This is by far one of the best headphones I owned. I recommend this product or another of this series. Great sound and easy to use.
Cons
None
This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth Headset
This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth Headset
Actual results may vary