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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Bluetooth Headset

SHB3175WT/00

5
| (1) Review

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Compact folding

40mm Neodymium speakers

40mm Neodymium speakers

40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

Great fit for everyone

Great fit for everyone

A swivel earshells design and adjustable headband makes it a great fit for everyone.

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Big, bold bass that you can feel

Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

27/10/2021

US

US

Incredible features... great sound!

This is by far one of the best headphones I owned. I recommend this product or another of this series. Great sound and easy to use.

Cons

None

This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth Headset

This review was made for SHB3175WT Bluetooth Headset

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary