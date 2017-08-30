2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB8850NC/27
Tune out the world, tune in to clear, natural soun
The SHB8850NC means no wires no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced SoundShield active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, and take control with smart touch sensing earpads.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0 in combination built-in AAC.
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
cboth82
30/08/2017
US
Great bang for buck
Best headphones at this price point exceeding expectations
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Jeff17
02/04/2017
US
Verified buyer
Works both as Bluetooth and jack plug connection
Excellent bit of kit shopped around as I needed both Bluetooth and jack plug connectivity as I have an ancient I pod with lots of music on it most other headphones with this facility are ridiculously expensive I would say these are the best headphones for under £100 on the market, would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones
Actual results may vary