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Discontinued

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

SHB8850NC/27

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Tune out the world, tune in to clear, natural soun

The SHB8850NC means no wires no noise and no compromise. Immerse yourself in music with advanced SoundShield active noise canceling technology. Connect wirelessly with NFC one-tap pairing, and take control with smart touch sensing earpads.

See all benefits

Tune out the world, tune in to clear, natural soun

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

Bluetooth 4.0 with built-in AAC

Bluetooth 4.0 with built-in AAC

Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0 in combination built-in AAC.

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

Zero hiss to ensure uninterrupted enjoyment

Hiss is the electronic sound you might hear when you wear headphones with the ANC on but without any music playing. Our noise cancelling technology greatly minimizes hiss to ensure that your listening enjoyment is not interrupted by any unnecessary noise.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/08/2017

US

US

Great bang for buck

Best headphones at this price point exceeding expectations

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

02/04/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Works both as Bluetooth and jack plug connection

Excellent bit of kit shopped around as I needed both Bluetooth and jack plug connectivity as I have an ancient I pod with lots of music on it most other headphones with this facility are ridiculously expensive I would say these are the best headphones for under £100 on the market, would definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB8850NC Wireless noise cancelling headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary