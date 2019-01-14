2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE2405BK/00
Rock your style
Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
integrated mic
Black
In-ear
Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.
The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
Reviews