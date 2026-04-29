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1000 series In ear headphones with mic

Discontinued

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1000 seriesIn ear headphones with mic

SHE2405BL/00

1000 series In ear headphones with mic

Discontinued

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Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 283.9 kB
  • 20 July 2026

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