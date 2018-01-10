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  • Feel it. BASS+
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  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+
  • Feel it. BASS+

Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE4305RD/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

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Black
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Red
Red
White
White
Feel it. BASS+
Experience suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ earphones deliver great sound isolation and wearing stability, so you get the most out of your beats.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back

  • In-ear

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomic design for max comfort

Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/01/2018

US

US

Not bad for what these cost

The bass is just right, they fit very comfortably and everything sounds crystal clear.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BASS+ SHE4305WT Headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BASS+ SHE4305WT Headphones with mic

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