2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE9105SL/27
Available in
Precision sound
The Philips SHE9105 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes & choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit, while in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.
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