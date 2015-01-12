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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE9105SL/27

Available in

Black
Black
Black and gold
Black and gold
Gold
Gold
Red
Red
Silver
Silver

Precision sound

The Philips SHE9105 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes & choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit, while in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.

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with solid metal housing

Precision sound

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

Technical Specifications

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