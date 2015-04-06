2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHK2000BL/27
Kid's Best Companion
The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.
On-ear
Blue & Green
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Noise isolating ear cushions significantly reduce the environmental noise, so kids don't need volume to be immersed in music.
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