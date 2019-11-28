2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP2000/10
Superb comfort and fully adjustable
Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening
40mm drivers/open-back
Over-ear
The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Hristovski
28/11/2019
US
Very durable
I've had these for almost 12 years! I have slightly bigger ears, so smaller headphones are painful after few hours. These are perfect. The headphones endured the torture of my kids, since they were little... They're broken now (during transport while moving) so I'm looking to buy new ones - probably these again.
Pros
Durable
Cons
a bit quiet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones
Date of Use 2017-11-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones
Date of Use 2017-11-28
Raitis
07/12/2013
US
perfect price/performance
Good bass and sound quality,but earphons construction feels very poor !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones
faleQ
14/08/2013
US
very good sound, but I can't use them with phone, they are to quite
very good sound quality, but not loud enough to use outdoors
This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones
This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones