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Discontinued

Corded Audio Headphones

SHP2000/10

5

| (4) Reviews

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

Full-size lightweight headphones with fully adjustable headband and ear shells to provide excellent fit and comfortable listening

See all benefits

For music, PC, TV

Superb comfort and fully adjustable

  • 40mm drivers/open-back

  • Over-ear

Full sized earshells block the external noise

Plush ear cushions for comfortable long listening

A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2
1

28/11/2019

US

US

Very durable

I've had these for almost 12 years! I have slightly bigger ears, so smaller headphones are painful after few hours. These are perfect. The headphones endured the torture of my kids, since they were little... They're broken now (during transport while moving) so I'm looking to buy new ones - probably these again.

Pros

Durable

Cons

a bit quiet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones

Date of Use 2017-11-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones

Date of Use 2017-11-28

07/12/2013

US

US

perfect price/performance

Good bass and sound quality,but earphons construction feels very poor !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHP2000 Stereo Headphones

14/08/2013

US

US

very good sound, but I can't use them with phone, they are to quite

very good sound quality, but not loud enough to use outdoors

This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones

This review was made for SHP2000 Corded Audio Headphones

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