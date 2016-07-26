ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ1305WS/27

2

| (1) Review

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1305 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.

See all benefits

Secure fit and ultra lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

26/07/2016

US

US

Shortage after less than a month

The design and sound of these earphones are great, but after only a month, my right ear bud got a short in it and I was back at the store buying another pair (and brand).

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305WS Sports headphones with mic

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ1305WS Sports headphones with mic

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products