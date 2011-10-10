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Discontinued

Sports neckband headset

SHQ4007/28

2.5

| (2) Reviews

Sweatproof and Washable

Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.

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With iPhone remote control and mic

Sweatproof and Washable

Washable

Washable

Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water

Flexible lightweight neckband

Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports

Mic and music control

The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

10/10/2011

US

US

Good product very pleased I love the features

excllent product The product is easy to use and has excellent features

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

05/06/2013

US

US

Product fell short of expectations

I work out an average of 5 days per week. I had a pair of phillips behind the head headphones...Not the kind that go in your ears. The kind that have speakers like you used to see in the 90's but wrap around the back of your head. They were black with blue trim. Those things lasted over 2 years under a lot of punishment and sweat. They finally broke and I wasnt too upset about it since i had got a lot out of them. I decided to stick with phillips becuase I was so happy with the last pair. Unfortunately i couldnt find the exact ones i had in the stores anymore so i bought these. They broke in less than 6 months (one of the speakers stopped working). The bass sound was pretty poor, but i dealt with it.

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset

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