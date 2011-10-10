2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ4007/28
Sweatproof and Washable
Constructed with antimicrobial and water proof materials, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast. The cable length is also customizable making them ideal for use with a sports armband or general use.
Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water
Flexible lightweight neckband for ultimate fit - designed for sports
The super sleek microphone and controller allows you to talk, listen and control your iPod/iPhone/iPad remotely.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
mike6969
10/10/2011
US
Good product very pleased I love the features
excllent product The product is easy to use and has excellent features
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
Burzum666
05/06/2013
US
Product fell short of expectations
I work out an average of 5 days per week. I had a pair of phillips behind the head headphones...Not the kind that go in your ears. The kind that have speakers like you used to see in the 90's but wrap around the back of your head. They were black with blue trim. Those things lasted over 2 years under a lot of punishment and sweat. They finally broke and I wasnt too upset about it since i had got a lot out of them. I decided to stick with phillips becuase I was so happy with the last pair. Unfortunately i couldnt find the exact ones i had in the stores anymore so i bought these. They broke in less than 6 months (one of the speakers stopped working). The bass sound was pretty poor, but i dealt with it.
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset
This review was made for SHQ4007 Sports neckband headset