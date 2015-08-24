2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHS3300BK/10
Extra bass
Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.
15mm drivers/open-back
Earhook
Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
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