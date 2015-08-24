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Discontinued

Headphones

SHS3300BK/10

Extra bass

Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.

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for powerful sound

Extra bass

  • 15mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

27mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

Technical Specifications

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