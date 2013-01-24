  • 30 day return guarantee

    Computer accessories

    Webcam

    SPC315NC/00
    • Start chatting on Skype Start chatting on Skype Start chatting on Skype
      -{discount-value}

      Webcam

      SPC315NC/00
      • Multimedia headset and head mic for best sound quality
      • 30 frames per second video at Skype resolutions
      • VGA resolution (640x480) for sharp images
      • Automatic Picture Optimizer for super image quality
      • Rotating lens for perfect aiming and natural images
        Start chatting on Skype

        The perfect Skype webcam! It’s easy to use, takes great images and has a headset for echo-free chatting. You can also email, manage and archive snapshots and video clips with a couple of clicks. Video chatting has never been so easy.

        Multimedia headset and head mic for best sound quality

        Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.

        30 frames per second video at Skype resolutions

        With a 30 frames per second you will enjoy natural-looking and full motion video calls without jumpy images. This is the same refresh rate that Skype uses and makes video chatting a much more enjoyable experience.

        VGA resolution (640x480) for sharp images

        VGA (640 x 480) means around 300,000 pixels are used to create the total image. This VGA resolution ensures sharp images for use in documents, webpages and e-mails.

        Automatic Picture Optimizer for super image quality

        The Automatic Picture Optimizer helps you get the most out of your webcam by automatically adjusting the camera and image settings to match the light available.

        Rotating lens for perfect aiming and natural images

        Rotating lens for perfect aiming and natural images. You can get the right camera angle quickly and easily without having to put things underneath it to change the tilt.

        Stable mount on any monitor laptop or desk

        The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam on any monitor, laptop, notebook or flat surface.

        Installation manager for easy set-up

        Install your webcam in seconds with the handy Installation Manager. Just follow the easy, step by step instructions and you'll have the webcam set up to match your computer perfectly.

        Perfectly compatible with Skype and other messaging services

        The webcam and its software have been designed with Skype and other messaging systems in mind. Add video to Skype, MSN Messenger, Yahoo!, AOL Messenger and other free messaging services. It also works with Windows Messenger and NetMeeting for multi-person video-conferencing and is designed to be future-proof.

        Compatible with all available imaging software

        The webcam works with all available free and professional imaging software. Take a snapshot or a still picture from your video and open it with any image program.

        Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

        With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.

        Take, archive and manage images & V-mails with VLounge

        Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.

        VLounge QuickLaunch button for instant operation

        To start up the VLounge application, simply press the QuickLaunch button

        Technical Specifications

        • Video & snapshot capturing

          Sensor
          CMOS
          Sensor resolution
          QVGA
          Video resolution
          QVGA
          Snapshot resolution
          QVGA
          Interpolated snapshot res.
          VGA
          Max. frame rate
          30  fps
          Lens
          f: 6 mm, F2.8, D42°
          White balance
          2600 – 7600 k
          Min. illuminance
          < 10 lux
          Color depth
          24  bit

        • Mechanics

          Laptop clamp
          Yes
          LCD clamp
          Yes
          CRT stand
          Yes
          Desktop stand
          Yes
          Digital built-in microphone
          No
          Quicklaunch button
          Yes
          Snapshot button
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick install guide
          • User Manual
          • Multimedia headset

        • Software

          Add video to
          • MSN Messenger
          • Yahoo! Messenger
          • AOL Messenger
          • Skype

        • System Requirements

          Operating System
          • Microsoft Windows 98
          • Microsoft Windows ME
          • Microsoft Windows 2000
          • Microsoft Windows XP
          Processor
          Pentium II 500MHz or faster
          RAM memory
          128 MB RAM
          Sound card
          Yes
          USB
          Free USB port
          Internet connection
          Yes
          Hard disk space
          200 MB
          CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.5 m
          PC Link
          USB 1.1

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          74  mm
          Product height
          142  mm
          Product weight (g)
          120
          Product width
          74  mm

        • Packaging Data

          12NC
          908210008674
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97758 6
          Gross weight
          0.436  kg
          Height
          190  mm
          Length
          190  mm
          Width
          90  mm
          Quantity
          1
          Tare weight
          0.316  kg

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97980 1
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          3.156  kg
          Tare weight
          2.436  kg
          Length
          387  mm
          Width
          285  mm
          Height
          208  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick install guide
        • User Manual
        • Multimedia headset

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

