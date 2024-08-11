2 year warranty
STH3000/20
Compact and foldable
Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
1000W, up to 20g/min
No ironing board needed
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.
Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Liz22
11/08/2024
Canada
Spews rust all over my clothes after a few uses
I was so excited when I found this steamer because it works so well! However, after only a few uses, the holes in the head are full of orange rust, and when it is on the rust spews onto my garments. Extremely disappointed at the poor functionality of this product, I have contacted Philips multiple times and no one seems to be able to help. I have had multiple steamers from other brands before and none of them had this issue. Very disappointed and frustrated.
Pros
Works well for the first three times
Cons
Spews rust all over clothes after only a few uses
This review was made for 3000 Series STH3000/20 Handheld Steamer
This review was made for 3000 Series STH3000/20 Handheld Steamer
Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.