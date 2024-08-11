ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution
  • Compact and foldable solution

3000 SeriesHandheld Steamer

STH3000/20

1
| (1) Review
Compact and foldable solution
Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.
See all benefits

Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

Compact and foldable solution

  • Compact and foldable

  • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds

  • 1000W, up to 20g/min

  • No ironing board needed

Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.

1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

11/08/2024

Canada

Canada

Spews rust all over my clothes after a few uses

I was so excited when I found this steamer because it works so well! However, after only a few uses, the holes in the head are full of orange rust, and when it is on the rust spews onto my garments. Extremely disappointed at the poor functionality of this product, I have contacted Philips multiple times and no one seems to be able to help. I have had multiple steamers from other brands before and none of them had this issue. Very disappointed and frustrated.

Pros

Works well for the first three times

Cons

Spews rust all over clothes after only a few uses

This review was made for 3000 Series STH3000/20 Handheld Steamer

This review was made for 3000 Series STH3000/20 Handheld Steamer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.