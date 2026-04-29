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Ironing
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3000 Series Handheld Steamer
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STH3000/20
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Quick Start Guide - English
All (3)
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Is it safe to touch my garments with my Philips Garment Steamer?
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
Water droplets drip from the head of my Philips Garment Steamer
The handle of my Philips Garment Steamer vibrates or produces a pumping sound
My Philips Garment Steamer produces a noise and steam after use
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
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