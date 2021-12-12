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Discontinued

USB-C to HDMI adapter

SWV6001/00

Premium USB-C to HDMI Adaptor

Premium USB-C to HDMI (Female) adaptor cable. With 4K resolution and 0.15 meter cable length.

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Stunniing clarity & sound

Premium USB-C to HDMI Adaptor

  • Male-Female

  • HDMI 2.0

Crafted with quality construction

Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

4K resolution (3840 x 2160)

Supports video resolution up to 4K (3840 x 2160) to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.

Smooth image with 30 frames per second 30Hz video signal

Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.

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