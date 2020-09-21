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Discontinued

6000 seriesOver-ear gaming headphones

TAG6105BK/00

Immerse in the action

When you’re on a mission, great sound can give you the edge. Get closer to the action with these over-ear gaming headphones, which boast virtual 7.1 surround sound and backlit LED ear cups. The lightweight construction lets you play long.

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Immerse in the action

  • 50mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Lightweight headband

  • Breathable ear cushions

  • Inline remote to easy control

Tough cable. Stay connected when the action gets intense

In-line remote. Mute the mic, control the lights, and more

Backlit LED ear cups with lighting controls

Light up your gaming. The colorful RGB lighting effect is controlled via the in-line remote, and it has different color modes ( Chroma Lighting)

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