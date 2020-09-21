2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAG6105BK/00
Immerse in the action
When you’re on a mission, great sound can give you the edge. Get closer to the action with these over-ear gaming headphones, which boast virtual 7.1 surround sound and backlit LED ear cups. The lightweight construction lets you play long.
50mm drivers/ closed-back
Lightweight headband
Breathable ear cushions
Inline remote to easy control
Light up your gaming. The colorful RGB lighting effect is controlled via the in-line remote, and it has different color modes ( Chroma Lighting)
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