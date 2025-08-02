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  • Feel that bass
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  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
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  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass
  • Feel that bass

Discontinued

On-ear Wireless Headphones

TAH4205BK/00

3
| (2) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White
Feel that bass
Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time, quick charging, and stylish matte colors to choose from.
See all benefits

Feel that bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Compact folding

  • Up to 29 hours play time

BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

BASS boost button. Stronger bass at a touch

These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

29 hours play time. USB-C charging

29 hours play time. USB-C charging

You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

02/08/2025

US

US

very good headphones! surround sound sounds amazing. The bass is huge! not loud but still good headphones!

This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones

This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones

24/01/2024

US

US

Verified buyer

Very bad headphones. They go off every 10 minutes.

I have done everything trying to avoid these headphones turn off. Every 10 minutes they go off. I have tried to charge them at 100%, however, no matter what, they go off every 10 minutes.

Pros

Good sound.

Cons

Every 10 minutes headphones turn off.

This review was made for TAH4205BL On-ear Wireless Headphones

This review was made for TAH4205BL On-ear Wireless Headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.