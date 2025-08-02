2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH4205BL/00
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Compact folding
Up to 29 hours play time
These on-ear headphones boast powerful 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours.
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
alex142
02/08/2025
US
very good headphones! surround sound sounds amazing. The bass is huge! not loud but still good headphones!
This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones
This review was made for TAH4205BK On-ear Wireless Headphones
jmarioad
24/01/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Very bad headphones. They go off every 10 minutes.
I have done everything trying to avoid these headphones turn off. Every 10 minutes they go off. I have tried to charge them at 100%, however, no matter what, they go off every 10 minutes.
Pros
Good sound.
Cons
Every 10 minutes headphones turn off.
This review was made for TAH4205BL On-ear Wireless Headphones
This review was made for TAH4205BL On-ear Wireless Headphones
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.