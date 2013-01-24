Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
Rock the party
Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar. See all benefits
With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.
Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!
The built-in carry handle means you can play wherever you like. Take the tunes to a friend's house. Set up on the basketball court. You can even pair with another Philips TANX100 party speaker using the 3.5 mm line-in connection.
Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just press the Bluetooth button and the speaker is ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.
2x2" tweeters. 1x5.25" bass driver.
Buttons on speaker for volume, music control, lights
Dials on speaker for mic, echo, and guitar volume
Karaoke features: echo, female/male voice switch, vocal fader
