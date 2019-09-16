2 year warranty
Discontinued
TASN503BK/00
Train smarter.
Find your intensity with these waterproof wireless in-ear sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you get the best performance from every training session. 6 hours play time and strong sound push you to the next level.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
In-ear
6 hrs playtime
Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest, so you get the best possible results from every workout. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps.
User friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track, or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.
Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.
Reviews
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