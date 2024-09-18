2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1207BL/00
Earbuds with a comfortable fit
Super-small charging case
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Up to 18 hours play time
These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.
This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!
An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.
1.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Bmcflinn
18/09/2024
US
Fit great,sound great,but sound cuts out
Bought a black set of these and was very exited at first but after using the first day I realized the sound cuts in and out randomly between left or right with IPhone just in my pocket. Otherwise like but ultimately cannot use
Pros
Fit great, sound great
Cons
Sound cuts out
This review was made for TAT1207BL True Wireless Headphones
This review was made for TAT1207BL True Wireless Headphones
demseygamer
08/03/2025
Canada
left side wont work after 3 weeks
left side wont work after 3 weeks, lights up and can pause but no sound
This review was made for TAT1207WT True Wireless Headphones
This review was made for TAT1207WT True Wireless Headphones