      Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours play time! See all benefits

      Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours play time! See all benefits

        Grab and go

        • Earbuds with a comfortable fit
        • Super-small charging case
        • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
        • Up to 18 hours play time
        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

        Super-small USB-C charging case

        Super-small USB-C charging case

        This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

        Integrated controls. Easy to pair

        Integrated controls on the earbuds let you pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant at the touch of a button. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you take them out of the charging case.

        Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          3 mW
          Sensitivity
          97 dB (1k Hz)
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Wireless
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          22.2  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          22.2  cm
          Gross weight
          3.03  kg
          Height
          35.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12582 4
          Nett weight
          1.392  kg
          Tare weight
          1.638  kg

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Button

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          10.3  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          10.2  cm
          Height
          16.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.174  kg
          Gross weight
          0.332  kg
          Tare weight
          0.158  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12582 1

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Music play time
          6 + 12  hour(s)
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery weight (Total)
          7.7  g
          Battery capacity(Case)
          280  mAh
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          40  mAh

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 12582 7
          Gross weight
          0.094  kg
          Nett weight
          0.058  kg
          Tare weight
          0.036  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 200 mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • Dimensions

          Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
          5.79 x 3.61 x 2.57  cm
          Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
          2.41 x 2.16 x 2.05  cm
          Total weight
          0.034  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20237 5

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

