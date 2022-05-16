2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT2236PK/00
Earbuds sit in outer ear
Super-small charging case
IPX4 water protection
Up to 18 hours play time
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Yoloma
16/05/2022
US
Part of promotion
Great sound clarity
Once I adjusted to having no attachments on my headphones, the use and ease of use has been great
Pros
great sound clarity
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones