Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Headphones
    1. Join the subscription experience
    2. Enjoy the convenience of subscription and receive a new replenishment at your door
    3. Customize subscription to your needs

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2236WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Super-slim case. Comfortable fit. Super-slim case. Comfortable fit. Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.
      -{discount-value}

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT2236WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

      These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear-perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

      True Wireless Headphones

      Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

      These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear-perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

      Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

      These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear-perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

      True Wireless Headphones

      Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

      These splash and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones go where you go! The charging case fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans. The earbuds sit in your outer ear-perfect if you don’t like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        True Wireless Headphones

        True Wireless Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Super-slim case. Comfortable fit.

        • Earbuds sit in outer ear
        • Super-small charging case
        • IPX4 water protection
        • Up to 18 hours play time
        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        With an IPX4 rating and powerful 12 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time

        Super-small USB-C charging case. 12 hours extra play time

        With a charging case this small, you get more music anywhere! A single charge of these true wireless headphones gives you 6 hours play time, and a fully charged case adds another 12 hours. For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour.

        Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

        Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Secure comfortable fit. Earbuds without ear tips

        You can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. With no ear tips, you won't feel anything in your ear canal-and there's no sensation of pressure. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          28 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          12 mm
          Sensitivity
          104 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Button
          Automatic power off
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Wearing style
          Earbud
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Open fit

        • Power

          Music play time
          6 +12  hr
          Talk time
          6 hr
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          55 mAh
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Case)
          350 mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 1 hr
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          10.5 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Charging case
          yes
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          33.8  cm
          Width
          27.8  cm
          Height
          25  cm
          Gross weight
          4.224  kg
          Nett weight
          1.32  kg
          Tare weight
          2.904  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11745 4

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          16  cm
          Width
          13  cm
          Height
          11  cm
          Gross weight
          0.476  kg
          Nett weight
          0.165  kg
          Tare weight
          0.311  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11745 1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.128  kg
          Nett weight
          0.055  kg
          Tare weight
          0.073  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11745 7

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.58  cm
          Width
          5.96  cm
          Depth
          2.89  cm
          Weight
          0.036  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20192 7

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Get 15% off your next purchase on Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            All emails will be sent by Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2022. Philips head office, P.O. Box 77900, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.