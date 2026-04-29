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Wireless Headphone

Discontinued

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Wireless Headphone

TAUH202BK/00

Wireless Headphone

Discontinued

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1 MB
  • 9 December 2023

UK Declaration of conformity - English

  • PDF file, 758.4 kB
  • 30 May 2024

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