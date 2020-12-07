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Discontinued

Wireless Headphone

TAUH202BK/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

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Black
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Get your sounds on
Epic playlists. The latest podcasts. These wireless on-ear headphones deliver crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the ear cups fold flat. You get 15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or night.
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Get your sounds on

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Up to 15 hours play time

  • Compact folding

15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or the night.

You get 15 hours playtime, and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours

2-3 hour charging time.

A full charge takes between two and three hours.

32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/12/2020

Canada

Canada

Excellent Sound Clarity & Even Better Battery Life

I was a bit hesitant to buy this product because I normally associate Philips with shavers and toothbrushes. I am glad I took the chance after checking a few reviews online though. The most important thing is the sound quality, and these Bluetooth headphones truly deliver there. The audio is crisp and not muddy. The bass is great as well without having the headphones vibrating all the time - excellent. While the volume is pretty loud on this, the maximum volume could be slightly more, but they probably capped it to prevent permanent ear damage. After using it for about a week more, I didn't notice the sound as not being loud enough. When I first turned it on and paired it, which was a really simple process, I listened to music for about 5 hours even though it wasn't fully charged. The battery life is really amazing on this.

Pros

Excellent battery life. Super Light-weight. Easy Bluetooth Pairing.

Cons

A bit of a tight fit if you have a larger head.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone

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