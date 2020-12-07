2 year warranty
TAUH202WT/00
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Up to 15 hours play time
Compact folding
You get 15 hours playtime, and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours
A full charge takes between two and three hours.
32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
dem_crumblies
07/12/2020
Canada
Excellent Sound Clarity & Even Better Battery Life
I was a bit hesitant to buy this product because I normally associate Philips with shavers and toothbrushes. I am glad I took the chance after checking a few reviews online though. The most important thing is the sound quality, and these Bluetooth headphones truly deliver there. The audio is crisp and not muddy. The bass is great as well without having the headphones vibrating all the time - excellent. While the volume is pretty loud on this, the maximum volume could be slightly more, but they probably capped it to prevent permanent ear damage. After using it for about a week more, I didn't notice the sound as not being loud enough. When I first turned it on and paired it, which was a really simple process, I listened to music for about 5 hours even though it wasn't fully charged. The battery life is really amazing on this.
Pros
Excellent battery life. Super Light-weight. Easy Bluetooth Pairing.
Cons
A bit of a tight fit if you have a larger head.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone