Using the Avent breast pump I express little / no milk

2 year warranty
If you are using the Philips Avent breast pump and you are not expressing as you want to, these tips and tricks might help.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF334/26, SCF334/23, SCF334/22. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
How to find the right cushion for your Philips Avent breast pump
How to remove the valve of a Philips Avent breast pump
How to use a Philips Avent Comfort Electric breast pump?
How to prepare mother milk expressed with Philips Avent?
How to clean/sterilise the Philips Avent breast pump?
How to assemble the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?