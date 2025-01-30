My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming
If your Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls your hair while trimming try our tips below to solve this issue
Your trimmer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and effect its performance.
When the battery is low, the appliance may pull at a few hairs. If this happens, replace the battery.
It is important that the cutting element or the trimming comb which you are using with your trimmer is attached correctly to its body. If the attachments are not placed correctly, the trimmer may not work, or give desired results.
For the best trimming experience, make sure your trimmer is in full contact with your skin and move it gently and steadily.
Try stretching your skin with your free hand, so the hairs stand up and are easily reached.
For best results, make sure that you trim your hair against the grain.
Check if the trimming head is damaged. If so, replace it with a new Philips trimming head.
If the advise does not help then please contact us for further help.
The information on this page applies to the following models:HP6373/00, HP6376/00, HP6390/52. Click here to show more product numbers ›