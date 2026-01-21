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My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on

If the filter replacement indication or light persists, on your Philips Air Purifier, 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier or 2in1 Air Purifier and Dehumidifier, read in the following lines what you can do to solve the issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: AC0850/41, AC1213/40, AC1214/40. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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