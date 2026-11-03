I do not understand the lights on my Breast Pump

2 year warranty
If you do not understand the meaning of the lights on your Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump, please read the below guidance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF393/82, SCF393/81, SCF393/62. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How often should I replace my breast pump’s parts?
How do I clean and disinfect my Philips Avent breast pump?
How to assemble the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump
How do I use the breast pump belt with my Philips Avent Electric Breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?
Can I use hands-free cups with other Philips breast pumps?